Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank: ministry

Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian in a raid on a West Bank refugee camp, the Palestinian health ministry said Tuesday, as violence in the occupied territory shows no letup. The ministry said 21-year-old Ayed Samih Khaled was “shot by live occupation (Israeli) bullets fired to the head” in the Nur Shams camp near the northern town of Tulkarem. The Islamic Jihad militant group identified him as a member of its armed wing, the Al-Quds Brigade. The Israeli military said “an exchange of fire with a number of suspects took place” during the raid. A camp resident, who requested anonymity for security reasons, said clashes erupted soon after the incursion started at around midnight (2100 GMT Monday). “The army had come with bulldozers to destroy some roads inside the camp,” the resident told AFP. The military said Israeli forces targeted a building which “contained several ready-to-use explosive devices” and a bomb went off during the raid.