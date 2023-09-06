Lahore Traffic Plan on 7 September 2023 for Data Gunj Bakhsh Urs

The Lahore Traffic Police released a Traffic Plan for commuters on September 7, 2023 in order to prevent any inconveniences during the 980th Urs of Data Gunj Bakhsh Ali Hajveri (RA), which will take place on Thursday.

The Lahore Traffic Police has released a Traffic Plan for September 7, 2023 in order to ensure a smooth flow of traffic in the provincial capital due to the anticipated large influx of people at Data Darbar.

Lahore Traffic Plan for 7 September 2023

All commuters heading from Lower Mall towards Data Darbar from Shahdara will be detoured to the Railway Station from Azadi Chowk, per the traffic plan made. The diversion will facilitate a smooth flow of traffic by reducing traffic congestion near Data Darbar.

Additionally, all traffic from Shahdara heading towards Lower Mall will be detoured via Niazi Shaheed Chowk to Bund Road and Saggian.

Traffic Plan as Shared by City Traffic Police (CTP) Lahore:

Moreover, the Punjab Government has announced a public holiday on 7 September 2023 on account of the Urs of Data Gunj Bakhsh Syed Ali Hajveri (RA).