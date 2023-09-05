Naqvi inaugurates 980th Urs celebrations of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi and Senator Ishaq Dar inaugurated the 980th Urs celebrations of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh Ali bin Usman Al-Hajveri at his shrine by laying a ceremonial wreath on Tuesday. During the ceremony, Qari Sadaqat Ali Shah recited verses from the Holy Quran, while Umar Chishti and his companions delivered Na’at recitations.

Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and others offered prayers for the progress and prosperity of the country at the shrine of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh Ali bin Usman Al-Hajveri. He also inaugurated the distribution of free milk and performed book launching of books of Dr Tahir Raza on Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh Ali bin Usman Al-Hajveri. He extended his congratulations to devotees of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh from around the world, assuring them that all necessary facilities would be provided to visitors during the Urs celebration. He mentioned that arrangements for Langar (free food) were well-organized and emphasized that free milk distribution had also been meticulously planned.

Furthermore, CM expressed his commitment to providing the highest level of hospitality to the visitors. He highlighted the significant role of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh and other religious scholars in promoting peace and harmony in the subcontinent.

Former Federal Minister Ishaq Dar, Provincial Ministers Azfar Ali Nasir & Amir Mir, Additional Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), secretary auqaf, commissioner Lahore, CCPO, DIG (Operations), secretary to CM, secretary (coord) to CM, Bilal Yasin, Mian Mujtaba-ul-Rahman, Aziz-ul-Rahman Chan and thousands of devotees attended the ceremony.

An important meeting regarding sugar prices was held today, chaired by Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi. During the briefing about the increase in sugar prices and the issuance of two stay orders by the Lahore High Court, the Food Secretary mentioned that the court’s stay orders have prevented the acquisition of sugar mill records. In response, the Punjab government has decided to promptly file an appeal to have the stay orders cancelled. Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi directed the Advocate General of Punjab to initiate this appeal urgently. He stressed the need for an immediate appeal to lift the stay orders and stabilize sugar prices. The briefing also highlighted that due to these stay orders, sugar hoarders have enjoyed a free rein, leading to a substantial increase in sugar prices and causing hardship for the people.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi attended the CEOs health conference organized by the Primary & Secondary Health Department at a local hotel today.

Addressing the conference, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi mentioned that though we, initially, came for a brief period, the situation has evolved, and it has been decided that we must do our part to provide relief to the public.

He highlighted the efforts initiated for the improvement of the healthcare sector from the very first day. He emphasized that it is both his duty and devotion to work towards bettering the healthcare sector. Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi acknowledged that genuine treatment or access to relief often eludes even a single poor individual. He underscored that the health sector and hospital conditions are, currently, far from satisfactory, and it would be incorrect to blame doctors for this situation. Doctors are diligently performing their duties, sometimes even treating five patients on a single bed. Providing healthcare facilities is the responsibility of the government, he added.

He expressed gratitude for having an excellent team, which has worked tirelessly day and night to enhance the healthcare sector. CM cited some positive outcomes in the health sector and expected more positive results in the coming days. He noted that hospital upgrades have begun, which will ultimately lead to improvements in the healthcare sector. We have to leave; it is the responsibility of doctors and the next government to maintain the quality of the facilities, he said. There are 36 CEOs of health, 36 DHOs of health, 39 principals and MS of hospitals and medical colleges in Punjab, making a total of 150 officers. If the best officers are appointed, the population of 13 crores can get quality health facilities. If these 150 officers make it their mission to provide the best health facilities, positive results will be achieved very soon, the CM said.

Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed the desire for a system where standardized healthcare facilities are automatically accessible to the public, without the need for ministers or secretaries to be present. He assured that significant improvements would be witnessed in hospitals in the next 2-3 months. Health CEOs and executives are working diligently, but more effort is needed for results to be achieved soon.

He concluded by addressing the attendees as an integral part of their team and encouraging them to do their best for the people. Minister Dr Jamal Nasir also delivered a speech. Provincial Ministers Dr Javed Akram, Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, Advisers to CM Kanwar Dilshad, Wahab Riaz, secretary health, secretary information, principals of medical colleges and CEOs of hospitals were present at the event.

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi conducted a visit today to the “Punjab Quaid District Project” in the Center Point area, specifically inspecting progress on the Center Point Underpass Project along Walton Road CBD. During the visit, CBD officials provided Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi with a detailed briefing on the newest underpass in Lahore, highlighting the installation of soft lights designed for safe driving, a first-of-its-kind feature in an underpass in the city.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, has underscored the significance of September 6, 1965, as an indelible chapter in our defense history-a day never to be erased from our collective memory. He emphasized that on that fateful day, Pakistan’s valorous army not only safeguarded our homeland but also delivered a resounding message to the world: Pakistan possessed the unwavering capability to thwart any form of aggression.

Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, in his commemoration of Defense Day, paid heartfelt tribute to the everlasting sacrifices of our revered martyrs. He expressed the nation’s deep gratitude to the gallant soldiers who laid down their lives in defense of our homeland. These martyrs, who sacrificed their precious lives, are a source of immense honor, pride, and glory for us all. Today, the entire nation stands united in complete solidarity with the martyrs and their grieving families.

On this auspicious occasion of Defense Day, we also extend our profound appreciation for the courageous people of Indian Occupied Kashmir who continue to fervently pursue their right to self-determination. Chief Minister Naqvi affirmed our collective commitment to upholding the nation’s resolve-our unwavering readiness to sacrifice our lives for the defense of our beloved country.