Compromising Videos

It took horrific videos of not one, not two, but 25 compromising instances making rounds on social media for Karachi Police to take action against the principal of a private school.

The actual number of women he subjected to sexual assault and filmed as fodder for further blackmail might be much, much higher. While the caretaker minister for education has already called for a fair investigation and the police authorities have been directed to ensure “impartial and transparent inquiry,” only action taken on the ground would serve as the greatest test of this resolve.

No promises can help alleviate the suffering of those forced to choose between their jobs (by extension, survival) and their dignity. Although law enforcement agencies are trying to approach victims, there remains dismal hope about their willingness to stand before the entire society and relive their traumas. It would be much more reasonable for the state to continue as the main complainant and ensure a speedy, thorough trial to serve as an example for those tempted to abuse other’s circumstances for the sake of their own lust. That Pakistan is in urgent need of safety regulations to protect its vulnerable members against workplace harassment cannot be emphasised enough.

The series of historic wins in parliament would never manage to deter these predators unless and until the law is made to act against them. Justice needs to be served and should be seen as being served. With over 500 painful scars of sexual violence etched all over Karachi in just last year, the authorities should not (and cannot) wait for a jolt of divine providence to restore sanity and push the demons through the doorway.

A new tide would require key stakeholders in state and the society to build a code that truly embraces women, not preys on them as easy targets. *