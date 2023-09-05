Parineeti Chopra reveals her new endeavour just days before her wedding: ‘I’m excited.’

Parineeti Chopra, the Bollywood actress, has announced her next project just days before her wedding to Raghav Chadha.

The Kesari actress took to Instagram to display her lovely images and revealed, “For many years now, I have wanted to become an entrepreneur.” And I’m overjoyed to find that this year is living up to my expectations. “I’m overjoyed to announce my next project with Tritiyaa Jewellery.”

She further said, “From the very first time I saw the designs they had to offer, I knew I wanted to be much more than a brand ambassador. And I’m so so happy to be on this journey with Tritiyaa as an investor and partner.”

“This venture for me isn’t just about the jewellery, but about bringing to you something that we’ve poured our hearts into! I’m literally counting the moments until I can share these pieces with all of you! See you on the 8th of Sept!.”