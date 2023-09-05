Japanese Water

As over a million tonnes of treated water from the Fukushima nuclear disaster site heads towards the Pacific Ocean, nearby countries call the proposal a human hazard and threat to the marine life thriving in regional waters.

At home, more than 100 Japanese fishermen are about to file a lawsuit seeking a stop to the release of wastewater. Meanwhile, a determined campaign by Seoul has not gained considerable success in allaying the fears of South Koreans regarding the consumption of seafood.

The most vocal critic has been China which proclaims the ocean is not “Japan’s private sewer.” Amid concerns from South Pacific nations, especially on the ability of the International Atomic Energy Agency to determine whether water is fit for human consumption, Japan needs to do considerably more about the damage to its reputation. While science may decide things in their favour, the Japanese government made this decision without thorough consultations with important stakeholders, both within and abroad. This tendency to act in a hushed-hushed manner on the international stage might set a disastrous precedent for other countries to take secret operations a few notches ahead.

If Japan, a globally respected cultural and economic force, can get away with dumping radioactive water, what’s to stop the like of India determined to create a string of nuclear power reactors? Many of the plan’s opponents are concerned about the presence of tritium, a radioactive isotope of hydrogen, which is considered relatively harmless but not if taken in huge doses. Japan’s argument pertaining to the dilution of water to make it at par with global health standards should be open to thorough inspection by any and all relevant authorities.

Fishermen, especially those who have tirelessly worked near the wrecked plant to rebuild trust in their produce, should also be taken into confidence if the Japanese government actually wishes to continue being seen as a responsible player. *