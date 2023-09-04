Shah Rukh Khan reveals son AbRam’s favourite ‘Jawan’ song

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s highly anticipated film Jawan is just four days away from its release. The excitement among fans is soaring, particularly after the grand pre-release event in Chennai and the trailer screening at the Burj Khalifa in Dubai. Directed by Atlee, this action thriller will showcase Shah Rukh in various intriguing roles. Three songs from the movie’s music album have already been released, including Zinda Banda, Chaleya, and Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya, all of which have received a resounding applause from the audience. In order to connect with his eager fans who can’t wait to watch the film, Shah Rukh conducted an interactive session on X (Twitter) to answer their questions. During this session, one fan inquired about his son AbRam’s favorite song from the film’s soundtrack. Here’s what King Khan had to say.

On Sunday, September 3rd, Shah Rukh Khan treated his fans to an engaging AskSRK session on the X platform. During the session, a curious fan posed the question, “Which is Fav Song of Abram #Jawan #AskSRK.” In response, Shah Rukh Khan shared, “There’s a beautiful Lori in the film. Otherwise my favourite is Chaleya…and the film version of Not Ramaiyya VastaVaiya #Jawan.”

Shah Rukh was also questioned whether he was feeling nervous regarding the film’s release. In his reply, he stated, “Now only excited that #Jawan will entertain as many as possible in the theaters! It’s been a hard worked journey for the last 3 years…”

The songs featured in Jawan have not only showcased Shah Rukh Khan dancing with unmatched zeal to the captivating beats but have also hinted at the sizzling on-screen chemistry between Shah Rukh and the film’s leading lady, Nayanthara. Shah Rukh is all set to mesmerize the audience with his portrayal of an anti-hero, promising an intense and gripping showdown with the formidable lead antagonist, Vijay Sethupathi. The star-studded cast also includes Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Ridhi Dogra, and other talented actors in pivotal roles, with the added excitement of a cameo appearance by Deepika Padukone. With the film’s release date set for September 7, moviegoers are eagerly counting down the days, their expectations soaring high for what promises to be an unforgettable cinematic experience.