Elon Musk’s X to limit opinion polls to verified users only

Elon Musk, the owner of X, formerly known as Twitter, announced on Sunday that only verified users would soon be able to participate in polls on the platform in response to the growing problem of bots tampering with poll results.

In response to a tweet from writer and entrepreneur Brian Krassenstein, who had discovered significant bot activity surrounding polls, Musk revealed a likely upcoming change.

Perhaps we should run a poll on this? https://t.co/Lr2xu0iGzI — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 2, 2023

Brian suggested: “You really have to make the option to only allow for blue checkmarks to participate in polls. I’ve noticed that the bot activity around polls are pretty extreme. As for the ADL I get that sometimes they over-label things. With that said, there has been a lot accomplished over the last 110 years from the ADL.”

Agreeing with Brian’s views Musk stated, “Agreed on all.

We’re changing polls to allow votes only by verified users. That’s critical to avoid polls getting bot-spammed on controversial issues.

The ADL has done a lot of good work in prior decades, but has been overzealous in recent years & hijacked by woke mind virus.”

Musk has previously taken action to address this problem. He previously disclosed that as of April 15th, only verified accounts would be permitted to take part in polls.

He added that “For You” recommendations, which present a stream of tweets from X accounts, would also be restricted to verified users. Musk had previously made it known that the platform would limit voting in polls related to policy matters.

Elon Musk defended this approach as the “only pragmatic” solution to counteract the escalating influence of AI bots on the platform, emphasizing that without such measures, the situation is a “hopeless losing battle.” His ultimate objective is to transform X into the most dependable and trustworthy platform, asserting, “I anticipate that this will emerge as the solitary platform you can place your trust in.”

Musk’s choice to put these changes into effect demonstrates his dedication to creating a manipulative-free online space where real user opinions can be expressed without being distorted by automated accounts. The ongoing efforts to uphold the honesty and authenticity of interactions on social media platforms are reflected in this initiative.