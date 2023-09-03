Four more theaters closed to combat obscenity

In response to directives from Minister for Information and Culture, Amir Mir, district administrations across the province have been galvanized into action, resulting in the closure of four more theaters to combat obscenity and vulgarity in stage productions. All four theaters in Faisalabad, including Sabina, Manerva, Noor Mahal, and Manerva Gold, have been sealed due to violations of the Drama Act. Regrettably, despite prior warnings, these theaters persisted in hosting explicit shows. During a media talk in Lahore, Amir Mir emphasized that Chief Minister Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, has now tasked Deputy Commissioners with the responsibility of curbing indecency in stage performances across Punjab. These theaters will undergo daily scrutiny, and swift punitive measures will be taken against any transgressors. Amir Mir disclosed that, under the vigilant oversight of the Provincial Ministry of Information and Culture, officers from the Punjab Arts Council and the Deputy Commissioner’s Office will monitor these stage dramas. Special Monitoring Committees have been constituted to monitor stage dramas regularly, and all stage performances will be meticulously recorded by government-designated cameras and camerapersons.