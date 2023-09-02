Army major among three martyred in KP gun fights

An army major and another soldier were martyred during an intelligence-based operation conducted by the security forces in North Waziristan District’s Miran Shah’s general area, the military’s media wing said in a statement on Friday.

Security Forces conducted an intelligence based operation on reported presence of terrorists, in gen area Miran Shah, North Waziristan District. During conduct of the operation, a party of terrorists was spotted and intercepted by Major Amir, who was leading the operation from front. Resultantly one terrorist was sent to hell while another was injured.

However, as result of heavy exchange of fire, two brave sons of the nation, Major Amir Aziz (age 29 years, resident of Sargodha District) and Sepoy Muhammad Arif (age 27 years, resident of Sahiwal District) having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat. Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate the terrorists present in the area.

Security Forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our soldiers further strengthen our resolve.

Meanwhile, a soldier embraced martyrdom in a fire exchange that took place between own troops and terrorists in general area Tirah, Khyber District last night, the military said on Friday. A terrorist was also killed during the gun battle after the security forces effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, military’s media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said in a statement.

The killed terrorist remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent civilians, it said.

The ISPR said that during intense exchange of fire, Havaldar Muntazir Shah, a 36-year-old resident of Sawabi district, having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom.

Sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area, it added.