Desperate Times

While the sagaciousness of the honourable finance minister’s resolve to strengthen the economy cannot be made light of, only someone who is blindfolded would choose to ignore a wave of anger sweeping across the land. In a first, the business community and the masses have united in heated protests against an onslaught of taxes. We have far crossed the point where the real impacts of all that has gone wrong with our finances used to be felt by the vulnerable groups.

Crushed by skyrocketing petroleum prices and repeated bloodbaths in the currency market, everyone has become a victim today, but none can afford to stomach more sacrifices. Shutter-down strikes are being observed in all corners as the state is repeatedly implored to have some mercy on the common man.

Widespread protests have become a new reality where some, seemingly overwhelmed by the intensity of their battles, have resorted to violence. Considering the immediate impacts of the price hike on all sectors, the imperilment of the people’s right to health, education, food and quality of life would be a gross understatement. That the caretaker setup intends to take up the case of high tariffs with the IMF and has cleared the air about the provision of electricity to some institutions is a heartening development yet clearly, much, much more needs to be done.

Reliable and affordable electricity should not be twisted into a cherished luxury and therefore, the situation screams for a comprehensive reform plan. International lenders would only be forced to see the viability of phased subsidies if they see any determination to bring about a better tomorrow. The fast-gathering storm would not wait.

In a matter of weeks, if not days, the state and all its institutions would have to either go back to the drawing board to churn out a viable plan or be prepared for public anger to take a plunge down the slippery slope of anarchy. *