Agency21 announces milestone franchise expansion in Pakistan

Agency21 International- Pakistan’s Biggest Estate Agency, is pleased to announce a significant milestone in its franchise journey of expansion.

Director Sharjeel A. Ehmer signed a momentous franchise agreement with Muhammad Asad Khan, marking an exciting new chapter in the company’s growth.

During the event, the Director of Agency21, Sharjeel A. Ehmer, expressed his sentiments regarding this new alliance, stating, “We are thrilled to sign another franchise on this occasion as part of our mission to transform Pakistan’s real estate market. We are confident that our dedication to innovation, service, and knowledge will change the landscape of the sector and empower both our clients and partners.”

The signing ceremony was a significant occasion as Agency21’s Franchise Country Head, Hasan Danish, handed over a symbolic souvenir to Muhammad Asad Khan, signifying the official partnership between the two esteemed entities. With the launch of the franchise program, Agency21 is poised to revolutionise the real estate industry in Pakistan, further solidifying its position as a trailblazer in the field.