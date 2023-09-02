COMSATS, EIU formalize cooperation in Science and technology

The Commission on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development in the South (COMSATS) and the Eurasian International University (EIU) signed today a Letter of Intent (LOI) aimed at a long-term partnership in diverse scientific and technological fields. Cooperation in the area of Telehealth is the first field chosen. The signing ceremony was held at COMSATS Secretariat in Islamabad. The LOI was signed by the Founder of Eurasian International University (EIU), His Excellency Zhumaliev Kubanychbek Myrzabeckovich, who has been the 4th Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan during 1998, and the Executive Director COMSATS, Amb. Dr. Mohammad Nafees Zakaria. H.E. Zhumaliev appreciated Amb. Nafees for his deep understanding, support and encouragement to formalize cooperation agreement and immediately getting on with an innovative project in Telehealth. Moreover, the Ex PM assured his personal support in strengthening COMSATS’ relationship with Kyrgyzstan.

COMSATS is an intergovernmental organization of 27 developing countries focused at promoting S&T development of its Member States. Whereas EIU is an innovative educational and scientific research institution of higher education with international status located in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, that primarily aims to improve quality and delivery of healthcare, predict illnesses and promote the health of entire community through education and research. The LOI will lead to the signing of specific agreements for cooperation and collaboration in a variety of areas. The LOI will enable establishment of Telehealth clinics in Kyrgyzstan that will be linked to the Telehealth Resource Centre in Pakistan, as the first initiative. This service will provide tech-enabled access to quality healthcare for the people in Kyrgyzstan.