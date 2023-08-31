Pakistan is fighting a battle on many fronts, which makes its hosting of the grand Asia Cup campaign all the more significant. That we had had to lose a large chunk of the charisma to Sri Lanka (four out of 13 matches), thanks to political agendas steering something as unrelated as the travelling plans of our estranged neighbour’s cricket team, hung heavy in the air as the opening game began in Multan on Wednesday.

Nevertheless, resentment soon fizzled out as skipper Babar Azam smashed well towards a double century, closely followed by an unbeaten 109 by Iftikhar Ahmed. The guests from Kathmandu appeared to visibly struggle against Pakistan’s much-vaunted bowling attack; giving the Men in Green an ideal start and their nation, a true feel-good moment.

Although a cricket team’s performance does not have much to do with how badly its country’s finances are faring or would its people ever be able to pull themselves out of the doom and gloom, these are perhaps the staggering realities that forced our players to send a right message, for a change. For millions exasperated by their question of survival, this victory came as a great morale booster.

The quest has only begun now and a minor success over an inexperienced team does not allow Shaheens the breathing room to become complacent or pull their legs up. They are scheduled to go up against seasoned archrivals on Saturday, who would not be that easy to overwhelm. Their own batting line-up is bound to fight back with sheer determination. Having greenlighted a hybrid model of the tournament by making light of its own dignity, Pakistan desperately needs a chest-thumping win against India and hands on the golden trophy. After all, revenge is best served cold. *