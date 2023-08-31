COAS appreciates ‘high morale, battle worthiness’ of troops

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir visited Tilla Field Firing Ranges near Jhelum on Wednesday, where he witnessed field fire and battle drills.

The COAS was briefed on the training objectives for the exercise, which was designed to ensure the operational readiness of the troops in a challenging environment, according to the military’s media wing. A statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) read that the army chief “appreciated the synergy displayed by the Airforce, Army Aviation and ground troops in the execution of various operational drills”.

The COAS praised the troops for their combat proficiency and offensive spirit as well as high morale and battleworthiness, said the ISPR.

He was received by Lieutenant General Syed Aamer Raza of the Commander IV Corps. In a similar visit to the site earlier this month, the COAS witnessed live fire and maneuvers by recently acquired VT-4 tanks, the shoot-and-scoot capacity of long-range SH-15 self-propelled artillery guns and innovative equipment display.

He was then received by the Commander Mangla Corps and appreciated the operational readiness of the Strike Corps.