IHC seeks details of cases against Imaan Mazari

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday sought details of cases against Imaan Mazari Advocate and stopped the authorities from arresting her in any other case registered after August 20.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the case.

At the outset of hearing, Salman Akram Raja Advocate pleaded that two cases had been registered against Imaan Mazari in which the sections of anti-terrorism law had been applied. As she was released after getting bail in two cases, she was arrested again in the third case, he added.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb said that the court had asked Imaan Mazari to prevail upon her mother Shireen Mazari not to say certain words and she gave assurance in that regard but later she even could not even control herself to utter such words.

The lawyer said that one should be sentenced for committing a crime, but the case against his client had been registered in bad intention.

He prayed the court to stop the authorities from arresting Mazari in any other case and also seek details of cases against her. The court instructed the Interior Ministry to present a report in that regard after collecting details from the provinces also.

The court also stopped the police from arresting of the accused in any other case and ordered that she should not be shifted out of the Federal Capital.

The case was then adjourned till Thursday.