IBA Karachi, AAA Associates partner to establish Scholarship Endowment Fund

The Institute of Business Administration (IBA), Karachi and AAA Associates, a real estate organization, have partnered to establish a Scholarship Endowment Fund. With an aim to advance the institute’s financial assistance program for its deserving students, the AAA Associates Scholarship Endowment will benefit deserving students in perpetuity.

Executive Director, IBA, Dr. S Akbar Zaidi and Managing Director, AAA Associates, Mr. Shahzad Ali Kiani signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the Main Campus. Under this MoU, the latter will provide financial support to set up an endowment fund which will benefit students in posterity. Other members gracing the event included Mr. Wajid Riaz, General Manager, AAA Associates; Ms. Malahat Awan, Director, Alumni Affairs and Resource Mobilization, IBA; and Mr. Moeid Sultan, Director Finance, IBA. Mr. Kiani shared AAA Associates’ resolve towards building a brighter future for our country by investing in education. Dr. Zaidi appreciated AAA Associates for its initiative and for supporting the IBA in its mission of providing quality education to all the students regardless of their financial backgrounds.

The IBA ensures inclusivity through its financial assistance program by supporting approximately 30% of its student body every year.