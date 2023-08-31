Shalimar Group unveils Golf Avenue Project Sargodha

Shalimar Group of Companies, a prominent name in the real estate sector of Sargodha, brought together the world’s best architects and urban planners Meinhardt Group Singapore for their project Shalimar Smart City – The First-Ever Smart City in their locality. This project introducing the latest concept in living standards marks a significant milestone as Golf Avenue becomes the first-of-its-kind venture in the region, offering modern living and luxurious amenities to the bustling city of Sargodha.

In an exciting development for the city, Shalimar Group held its inaugural balloting event for the highly anticipated Golf Avenue project on Saturday with an exclusive event organized by Elysium. In attendance at the event were delegates from industry leaders, foreign delegates, the realtors’ community of Sargodha and other cities, as well as, business community members and media personalities. The red carpet was hosted by Kiran Butt while Tauseef Haider and Maria Khan hosted stage activities which also featured a lively and entertaining stand-up comedy performance. The evening closed with a sensational performance by international UK Bhangra artist NS Chauhan.