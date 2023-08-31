Minnows Nepal get cricketing lesson as Pakistan draw first blood

MULTAN: Minnows Nepal got cricketing lesson when they were thrashed by Pakistan by 238 runs in the opening match of the Asia Cup at Multan Stadium here on Wednesday. Chasing a formidable target of 342, the visitors caved in and were all out for 104, giving hosts a massive victory. Shadab Khan took four wickets for his side for just 27 runs and was the key to Pakistan’s big-margin victory. Mohammad Rizwan’s blinder behind the wicket and Fakhar Zaman’s stunning catch were the highlights of the second innings of the match. Shaheen Shah Afridi did what he does best as he sent two Nepali batters back to the pavilion in the first over.

Earlier, skipper Babar Azam and Iftikhar Ahmed scored punishing hundreds as Pakistan reached 342-6. Babar smashed a 131-ball 151 while Iftikhar scored an unbeaten 109 in 71 balls for his maiden hundred in Pakistan’s 50 overs. Nepal, playing in the Asia Cup for the first time, had bowled well to keep the home team down to 124-4 in the 28th over but were clueless in the final overs against the onslaught from Babar and Iftikhar. The pair added a robust 214 runs off 131 balls for the fifth wicket, which brought Pakistan back into the game after Babar won the toss and opted to bat.

Babar cracked 14 boundaries and four sixes while Iftikhar hit 11 boundaries and four sixes, helping Pakistan to 129 runs in the last 10 overs including 67 in the final five. Babar was dropped on 55 when Karan Chhetri put down a caught-and-bowled chance, while Nepal’s ground fielding also often faltered. Pakistan lost opener Fakhar Zaman for 14 in the sixth over, while Imamul Haq was run out for five to leave Pakistan tottering at 25-2. Babar added 86 runs for the third wicket with Mohammad Rizwan (44) before Rizwan was also run out. Agha Salman fell for five, leaving Babar and Iftikhar to mount a rescue operation. Iftikhar’s previous best ODI score was 94 not out against New Zealand in Karachi this year. Fast bowler Sompal Kami was the best for Nepal with 2-85. The Asia Cup is being played on a hybrid model this year with Pakistan hosting four matches and Sri Lanka nine after India refused to tour Pakistan because of political tensions.