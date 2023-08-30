Hania expresses admiration for Shahrukh Khan

Actress and model Hania Aamir, who has starred in hit dramas and walked the ramp in illustrious fashion shows over the years, showed her admiration for the Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan in her Instagram post.

The ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha‘ star reenacted Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic “arms wide open” pose in an Instagram post.

The video got the attention of her ‘Mere Humsafar‘ co-star Hira Khan, who told her fellow celebrity that only she could do this. The video has over 700,000 likes on Instagram. Netizens praised the post with heartwarming remarks. An Instagrammer asked her to continue making such videos, whereas another stated that Pakistanis and Indians both love Shah Rukh Khan.

A Hania Aamir’s superfan asked her to reenact a scene from the Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Mohabbatein‘ film.

Hania Aamir has a devoted fan base on social media with 9.4 million Instagram followers. She updates her fans with clicks and clips of her whereabouts and professional endeavours.

On the acting front, her performance in the superhit ARY Digital serial ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha‘ received acclaim. She won hearts with her performances in dramas ‘Visaal,’ ‘Ishqiya‘ and ‘Mere Humsafar.’