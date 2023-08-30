Alizeh Shah flaunts elegance in latest pictures

Showbiz starlet Alizeh Shah flaunted elegant Eastern attire in her latest pictures and video going viral on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday morning, Alizeh Shah treated her millions of followers on the social platform with some latest pictures, from a fashion shoot. In a two-picture gallery, captioned simply with a ballerina shoes emoji, the young fashionista wore a pink, floral printed Eastern fit, which was styled with a big pearls necklace and matching studs. She had her usual doe eyes, glossy pink lips and long tousled hair with the look. The stunning photos were showered with love from her thousands of fans on Gram, who not only liked the post but also dropped compliments for the celebrity in the comments section.

Shah also posted a brief video of posing from the same shoot with a Punjabi song in the background on her stories.

Apart from being a social media darling with 4.2 million Instagram followers, Alizeh Shah also enjoys a huge fanbase in the offline world, thanks to her impressive performances in a number of superhit serials including ‘Dil Mom Ka Diya’, ‘Mera Dil Mera Dushman’ and the telefilm ‘Chand Raat Aur Chandni’.

She was last seen in the drama serial ‘Taqdeer’ opposite Sami Khan.