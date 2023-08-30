Momina Iqbal receives love on new pictures

Showbiz starlet Momina Iqbal received an immense amount of love for her latest pictures going viral on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the rising actor treated her millions of fans with some latest mirror selfies, probably before heading for a weekend night out. “You’re not a little princess, you are your own goddam Queen,” Momina Iqbal wrote in the caption of the four-picture gallery, with a ‘Happy Weekend’ hashtag.

The ‘Ehsaan Faramosh’ diva is seen in a muted colour fit, comprising a beige pair of trousers and the same coloured printed blouse. She completed the minimal, chic look simply with a ring and her glam face makeup.

Thousands of her fans showered their love on the viral post with likes and compliments for the celeb in the comments section.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Momina Iqbal is currently winning acclaim for her performance as Falak in ‘Ehsaan Faramosh’ – the tale of jealousy and envy co-starring Humayun Ashraf, Mashal Khan and Salman Saeed.

The supporting cast of the play features Dania Enwar, Atiqa Odho, Humaira Asghar, Zafar Mehmood, Sadaf Ahsan, Jawaid Iqbal and Rohi Ghazali.

Syed Faisal Bukhari’s directorial, written by Tahir Nazeer, airs Monday to Friday at 9pm, only on ARY Digital.