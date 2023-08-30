Political advertising returns to X as 2024 US election nears

X, formerly Twitter, has changed its stance on political advertising, allowing it to return to the platform.

The decision is significant because it coincides with the start of the presidential election season in the United States in 2024.

X’s priority, however, remains to prevent the spread of false information, even as it allows political advertisements.

The platform outlined its strategy for navigating political discourse in the run-up to the election in a recent blog post.

The change is expected to provide political candidates with a new way to reach voters online while also increasing X’s revenues, which have been declining.

The shift follows X’s earlier relaxation of restrictions on “cause-based advertising.”

This policy change appears to allow election campaigns and political factions to distribute advertisements endorsing or opposing specific candidates. This is in contrast to Twitter’s decision in 2019 to prohibit political advertisements, a restriction that will remain in effect throughout the 2020 US presidential election.

While Elon Musk’s leadership champions the principle of free speech, there have been concerns about the platform’s ability to effectively regulate content.

The company has stated that it intends to implement stringent screening procedures to ensure that only qualified entities can advertise.

Furthermore, X is expanding its safety and election teams to keep a close eye on emerging threats, such as potential risks associated with AI-generated visuals.