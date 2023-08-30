Five killed in Rawalpindi vehicles pileup

A van-truck collision near Rawalpindi’s T-chowk area on Tuesday killed at least five people and left six others injured, rescue officials said. The injured and bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital, they added. The incident took place due to overspeeding. The injured include four women and 2 men, rescue officials said adding that four men and a woman were among the dead. In a similar incident on August 16, at least 20 people were killed and six others injured after a sleeper bus collided with an oil tanker on the M-5 Motorway, also known as the Multan-Sukkur Motorway near Bahawalpur. The passenger bus was on its way from Lahore to Karachi and the motorway officials said that the accident was caused by speeding. The accident took place when the speeding sleeper bus went out of control and collided with an oil tanker on the Multan-Sukkur Motorway, according to motorway officials. The oil tanker and the bus caught fire soon after the collision, according to the spokesperson of the Motorway Police. The officers of the Motorway Police immediately reached the spot after the accident took place. Local police and rescue 1122 teams also reached the spot.According to the spokesman, the fire was so intense and terrifying that it was visible from a distance. Most of the passengers were rescued alive from the burning vehicles and were immediately transported to nearby hospitals. At least nine passengers were safely rescued from the burning bus.