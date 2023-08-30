Debunking Myths About Biotech Crops

Pakistan’s agricultural sector has never been more vital to the economy as it is today. Millions of people rely on the agricultural sector to earn their livelihoods. Albeit, in recent years, the country’s agricultural sector has faced some serious challenges. Drought, rising soil salinity, plant stress and other impacts of climate change threaten the nation’s agricultural growth rates. In addition to these issues, the recent inflation in food prices makes it very challenging for the government to manage this situation. The decline in agricultural growth has severely affected economic growth. Increasing agricultural production is a vital goal if our economy is to have any chance to bounce back.

Food security is also a major concern as the current population in the country is nearly 250 million and is projected to increase in the coming years. Ensuring food security is imperative not only to prevent hunger and malnutrition, but also to mitigate potential social and political tensions arising from inadequate access to this fundamental necessity.

Many parts of the developed as well as the developing world have adopted the latest scientific agricultural technologies and biotech crops, due to the immense potential benefits that these technologies offer; such as increased crop yields, improved crop resistance to pests and diseases, and contributions to sustainable agriculture and food security. The use of biotech remains both limited and controversial in Pakistan with several myths holding back progress. The debate around biotech and genetically modified crops is a much-settled issue in most parts of the globe whereas Pakistan is behind the curve, limiting the country’s agricultural growth. The myths around GMO crops include unsubstantiated fears of health hazards and environmental harm. Conspiracy theories of corporate control have also curbed the adoption of these technologies. Such misconceptions exist not only in the minds of the masses, but also amongst professionals and policy makers.

As an experienced, internationally educated nutritionist, I strongly believe that Pakistan needs to rapidly advance in the areas of sustainable agriculture, food-technologies, biotech, and other related areas. For this to be possible, it is imperative that the larger expert community takes on the pivotal role of dispelling misconceptions around the subject. The adoption of these practices is vital for increasing agricultural growth and sustainability, ensuring food security and achieving more economic stability in Pakistan.

The Myth of Health Hazards: Critics often claim that consuming genetically modified organisms (GMOs) can lead to various health related problems. However, extensive research and comprehensive studies conducted worldwide have failed to establish any concrete evidence linking GM crops to long-term adverse health effects.

Biotech foods have a safe track record for more than 20 years across numerous markets and geographical regions and in various human and animal food streams. The World Health Organization (WHO) and many other reputable scientific institutions have repeatedly stated that GM crops approved for commercial use undergo rigorous testing and are safe for human consumption .

A blanket prohibition of these advanced technologies and practices will leave farmers with no option but to revert to archaic and inefficient agricultural methods. This creates regular supply shocks and inflation. To meet rising demands, farmers may overuse pesticides to protect crops from pests in order to increase crop yields. The overuse of pesticides in agriculture can pose significant health risks to consumers as well as negative effects to the environment, such as soil and water contamination and the disruption of ecosystems.

These issues can be avoided if Pakistan adopts biotech and GMO practices. We know that many countries around the world have been successfully cultivating and consuming GM crops for decades, without any reported health effects on the population. Therefore, it is very important that policy makers rely on evidence-based information rather than unsubstantiated claims when assessing such options.

Environmental Harm and Sustainable Agriculture: Another myth surrounding biotech crops is their potential environmental harm. Critics incorrectly argue that GM crops disrupt natural ecosystems, threaten biodiversity, and can lead to the emergence of resistant pests and weeds. However, like any other agricultural technology, the environmental impact of GM crops largely depends on how they are managed and regulated, and we have many best practice examples from around the world.

In reality, farmers who grow GM commodity crops (for example, soybeans) need to do less tilling. This reduces topsoil loss, erosion, and the associated runoff of fertilizer. In Malaysia , farmers currently cultivate GM pest-resistant crops (for example, Bt cotton) that require far fewer applications of pesticides, which reduces human health risks and is better for the environment. On average, GM crops have reduced chemical pesticide use by 37%, increased crop yields by 22%, and increased farmer profits by 68%. GM crops also have reduced CO2 emissions (mostly through no-till farming practices) by 27 billion kg. This is equivalent to taking 12 million cars off the road. By minimizing the need for chemical inputs, GM crops can contribute to more sustainable agricultural practices and reduce the environmental footprint of farming.

Corporate Control and Small-Scale Farmers: Another myth is that the adoption of these new technologies will be a disadvantage to small-scale farmers and that this is mainly an attempt by multinational corporations to control the local agricultural sector. The fear is that in the future the agricultural sector will be completely dependent on corporations if we adopt GM crops. Nothing can be further from the truth. GM technologies can actually highly benefit small-scale farmers, particularly in developing countries. We see increased crop yields, enhanced pest and disease resistance, improved nutritional content, and better adaptability to changing environmental conditions in small scale farms with GM crops in other parts of the world . If small scale farmers adopt these practices in Pakistan, it can mean higher crop yields and increased income for the farmers and their families. If Pakistan’s policy makers can ensure transparency in seed pricing and access to a diverse range of seed choices, this will address any genuine concerns related to monopolistic practices.

Economic Stability and Food Security: Taking the example of soybeans, Pakistan imported 2.5 million tonnes of soybeans in 2021 alone, costing $1 billion in foreign exchange. In other countries like Turkey, GMOs such as soybean, canola/rapeseed, and maize/corn, along with their derived products, have received approval for purposes including food/feed and processing, directly contributing to the country’s economic growth. GM crops present a real chance to improve food security in Pakistan by increasing agricultural production and preventing loss of crops from pests and diseases, thereby mitigating food insecurity.

The credibility of responsible GM technology implementation can be enhanced through showcasing the scientific evidence. Independent research, facilitated by government and research institutions, should be conducted to study and prove the safety and benefits of biotech in Pakistan, as this can further enhance its adoption. Promoting public awareness through scientifically-backed evidence and transparent regulatory measures will support Pakistan in implementing decisions that will bring prosperity to our country.

The writer is a nutritionist and a supporter of ‘Right To Protein’ campaign.