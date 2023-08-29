ATC remands Imaan Mazari in police custody

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday issued a three-day physical remand to famous lawyer and human rights activist Imaan Mazari.

The ATC court heard the police’s appeal for physical remand of the accused. Islamabad cops removed her from the Judicial Complex after she was remanded.

On Monday, Islamabad police acknowledged that a case had been filed under the Anti-Terrorism Act against the daughter of a former human rights minister at the Bara Kahu police station.

She was arrested again by Islamabad police shortly after being released from Adiala prison in the sedition case. As she walked out of the jail, a police team apprehended her and put her into custody.

Imaan was originally detained by law enforcement from her house in the early hours of a week ago, while her mother, Shireen Mazari, Pakistan’s former human rights minister, lamented how her daughter was detained by more than a dozen persons.

Previously, a court in Islamabad granted Imaan and Ali Wazir a three-day physical remand a day after the duo attended the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) demonstration in Islamabad.

The arrest of a prominent social activist and lawyer had already trended on social media, with hundreds expressing anxiety for their release. Local and international human rights organisations, political officials, and activists have all condemned the measure.

Imaan and Wazir’s arrests, according to Pakistan’s Human Rights Commission, indicate to a bigger, more concerning pattern of state-sanctions.