Lahore issues traffic plan for Asia Cup 2023 matches

The City Traffic Police Lahore has approved a traffic plan for three Asia Cup 2023 One Day International (ODI) matches to be played at Gaddafi Stadium from September 3 to 6.

Captain (retd) Mustansar Feroze, CTO of Lahore, stated that sufficient traffic arrangements had been made in order for the three ODI matches to be held smoothly in the provincial capital.

Approximately 10 deputy superintendents of police (DSPs), 110 traffic inspectors, and over 2,000 traffic personnel would perform their duties at hotels, airports, Gaddafi Stadium, and parking points under the supervision of Superintendent of Police (SP) Sadar Malik Ikramullah, SP City Shahzad Khan, and SP Headquarters Sohail Fazil.

In addition, the CTO added that about 20 forklifters would also be deployed to eliminate wrong parking.

Cricket fans will be able to park their vehicles at Government College Gulberg, Liberty Parking, and LDA Plaza, according to Captain (retd) Feroze Lahore.

Under CTO Feroze’s supervision, the Lahore Airport hotel offered faultless security upon the arrival of Afghanistan’s national cricket team in Pakistan yesterday.

He further stated that transportation arrangements from the hotel to the Gaddafi Stadium and from the stadium to the hotel had been made.

“The roads will be closed for a minimum period upon the arrival and departure of the teams and soon after the movements, all diversions will be opened for traffic,” he said.

He also stated that traffic on Mall Road, Jail Road, Canal Road, Ferozepur Road, and Main Boulevard Gulberg Road would continue as usual.

According to the traffic plan, cricket fans from Mall Road, Jail Road, and Canal Road will reach the college’s main gate through Ferozepur Road, and traffic information will be communicated to people via Rasta App, Rasta FM 88.6, and social media.

The tournament will begin on August 30 with the opening match at Multan Cricket Stadium.