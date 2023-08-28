PROTESTS AGAINST INFLATED POWER BILLS CONTINUE FOR FOURTH CONSECUTIVE DAY: Up in arms

Protesters took to the streets across the country for the fourth day on Monday to show their anger at the exorbitant bills, a private TV channel reported.

In Peshawar, citizens blocked Kohat Road, saying that electricity had become too expensive even though they were suffering hours-long loadshedding. The protesters also burned tyres and chanted slogans against the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco).

A demonstration was also held in Charsadda as protesters blocked Farooq Azam Chowk and chanted slogans

against the Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda). “The increase in electricity prices has broken the backs of the poor. The people cannot afford more taxes,” one of the protesters said.

Citizens in Battagram blocked the Karakoram Highway on the call of the president of the traders’ union. Protesters blocked the highway at Khatmi Nabuwat Chowk for traffic and shouted slogans against the government for sending them inflated electricity bills.

President of the traders’ union, Abdul Ghaffar Deshani, said the people would not accept the inclusion of more taxes in power bills as they were already paying more than they could afford. He said that the government was trying to save face and was “hiding its incompetency” by burdening consumers. In Rawalpindi, protests were staged outside the Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) offices. Citizens burned their bills and chanted slogans against the government as people surrounded the Bakra Mandi grid station. “They are sucking our blood in the name of taxes,” one protester said. “Neither will we pay these bills nor will we let them cut our electricity,” another added. Incensed citizens, already battered by skyrocketing inflation continue to take to the streets protesting against massive hikes in electricity tariffs and increased taxes in several cities including Karachi, Sialkot, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujranwala, Hyderabad, Gujrat, Okara, Shahkot and Abbottabad. Those attending these demonstrations include members of the civil society – both men and women – traders, farmers, and members of the legal and business fraternities. Major political parties including Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Muttahida Qoumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) have voiced their concerns and called for protests against the bills.

Meanwhile, Ministry of Power on Monday finalised recommendations on the issue of skyrocketing electricity bills. The proposals will be presented to the federal cabinet for approval on Tuesday. A high-level meeting was held at the Ministry of Power to address the matter, during which officials discussed the performance of all power companies and proposed solutions to address the issue of inflated bills, said a statement issued by the ministry. According to the statement, the ministry has formulated the recommendations regarding the issue which will be presented during the federal cabinet meeting for final approval tomorrow. It said that the ultimate decision rests with the federal cabinet, as only the cabinet has the authority to endorse these proposals and make a final decision.