JI plans nationwide strike on Sept 2

JI Ameer Siraj-ul-Haq has announced a nationwide strike against the bills on September 2 (Saturday), adding that a historical rally will be held in Rawalpindi on September 1. JI Karachi Chapter Ameer Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman said political leaders are not aware of the common man’s sufferings and difficulties. He further said that taxes are being collected from common people and businessmen. “Why is tax not being imposed on landlords? he questioned. Speaking about the emergency meeting, Rehman said the caretaker PM has disappointed the nation. Rehman said the large-scale protests across Karachi were a “reflection of the future for the ruling regime”. “The caretaker government will have to reduce the electricity tariff, eliminate the taxes and mitigate the inflation,” he said. Addressing the K-Electric higher-ups, he warned them against threatening Karachiites and told them not to send their staffers to cut the electric supply until and unless the federal government decided the matter of electricity prices and taxes. He said that Karachiites didn’t want to confront the power supplier’s poor staffers, but, “the KE mafia wants to use its employees as a tool for untoward incidents in order to create a faceoff between the law enforcement agencies and the masses.”