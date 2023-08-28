Viktor Hovland wins FedEx Cup with the best 2 weeks of his career

ATLANTA: Viktor Hovland knew he was playing the best golf of his life. Staked to a six-shot lead Sunday in the Tour Championship, he figured a steady diet of fairways and greens and plenty of pars would be the safest route to winning the FedEx Cup. Xander Schauffele made him change his plans. And then the 25-year-old Norwegian star performed even better. Hovland didn’t flinch under a relentless challenge from Schauffele, matching birdies at East Lake from start to finish until he capped off the best two weeks of his career with his biggest trophy – a FedEx Cup title and the $18 million bonus. He closed with a 7-under 63, the lowest score by the winner in Tour Championship history, and won the Tour Championship by five shots over Schauffele. “The game plan was to try to play as boring as possible – play it like Tiger back in the day when he would post a 69 or 70 in a major championship and walk away with the victory,” Hovland said.