American Sock set to retire after US Open

NEW YORK: American Jack Sock will retire from tennis after the U.S. Open, the former world number eight said on Monday. Sock, 30, has won four ATP singles titles and 17 tour-level doubles trophies, with the most notable crowns being the 2017 ATP Masters 1000 title in Paris, as well as men’s doubles titles at Wimbledon in 2014 and 2018 and the 2018 U.S. Open. He also won a mixed doubles gold medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics as well as a bronze in the men’s doubles. Sock is teaming up with John Isner at Flushing Meadows, with the big-serving American also set to retire after the conclusion of the year’s final Grand Slam. “To the eight-year-old boy who immediately fell in love with the sport of tennis. I hope I made you proud,” Sock said in a post on Instagram. “It’s been 14 years of memories I will never forget. Flushing Meadows since I was 17 and this year’s U.S. Open will be the final event of my career.” The U.S. Open runs from Aug. 28 to Sept. 10. According to reports in U.S. media, Sock could switch to pickleball after his retirement.