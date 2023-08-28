Fazila reminisces old days with Kaiser

Veteran actor Fazila Qazi reminisced about the older days with her husband Kaiser Khan Nizamani in a throwback picture.

The eminent actor and wife of showbiz veteran Kaiser Khan Nizamani, Fazila Qazi turned to her account on the photo and video-sharing application earlier this week, posting a throwback picture of the star couple from one of their first outings together.

The nostalgic click, from what looks like an awards ceremony, also features late actor-writer Tahira Wasti at the back. The ‘Bay Khudi’ actor added an Urdu phrase and a bunch of hashtags including ‘Couple Goals’ and ‘Time Flies’ in the caption of the snap.

The viral photo post received love from her huge fanbase on Gram, with thousands of likes and heartwarming comments for the duo in the comments section. It is pertinent to mention that the ultimate ‘girl next door’ of 90s dramas, Fazila Qazi married actor-director Kaiser Khan Nizamani in 1993. The couple has two sons together, named Ahmed and Zorain. On the work front, some of her memorable performances include ‘Aisi Hai Tanhai’, ‘Ghairat’, ‘Bay Khudi’, ‘Khatoon Manzil’, ‘Dil e Barbad’ and ‘Dareecha’ among others.