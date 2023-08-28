‘Section 108’ — Nawazuddin Siddiqui takes charge to find missing billionnaire

The teaser of the upcoming Bollywood film ‘Section 108’, headlined by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, has been unveiled. The less-than two-minute-long teaser clip gave a peek into the intriguing detective drama, ‘Section 108’, led by versatile actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Insurance Claim Consultant, Tahoor Khan, who takes up the responsibility to find the mysteriously missing billionaire, to win the case. The trailer opens with his co-star, South Indian actor Regina Cassandra as Shikha Saxena, an Insurance company representative, who approaches Khan with a case, to find out about the missing billionaire before the court declares him dead and the company bears a huge sum to pay to the deceased’s nominee. He agrees to take up the case. Apart from Siddiqui and Cassandra, the title also features Aasif Khan, Rumi Khan, Saanand Verma, Alisshaa Ohri and Saharsh Kumar Shukla. Presented by filmmaker Anees Bazmee, director Rasikh Khan helmed the direction of ‘Section 108’ and also co-wrote the story and screenplay with Afroz Alam. Ankit Kumar Pandey, Partha Sarathi Manna, Saifullah Khan, Sofia Agarwal, Manish Kishore, Rakesh Dang, Megh Shyam Gupta, Shravan Agarwal, Rakesh Kapoor are the producers of the movie. The detective, thriller film is set for release on February 2, 2024.