Bravo, Arshad Nadeem

What a day! What a moment. The entire country ran out of words to celebrate legendary javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem and cheer him on as his most recent achievement-winning Pakistan’s first-ever medal at the World Athletics Championship-came as a much-needed feelgood moment. With an ecstatic wave spreading over social media, everyone from the country’s entertainment icons to the national cricket team to the masses could not help but be inspired by his determined resolve to bring silver home. That Arshad has also qualified for the Paris Olympics 2024 made his win all the more exciting. Rising from the fifth slot in the Olympics to bagging the second title in World Championships, with almost a year of absence from World events, thanks to a critical physical injury, his success speaks volumes about what an ordinary man walking on the street is capable of if he picks a goal, rolls up his sleeves and sweats blood in its perusal. While his meteoric rise despite non-existent support and patronage from the state and eye on the prize year after year does narrate an extraordinary tale of perseverance, it also tugs at the glaring holes in the priorities list. Pakistan’s neglect of sports, its potential in harnessing one of the largest youth bulges and its god-given opportunity to outshine others on the global stage should be bemoaned as what it truly is: a missed boat. Last year, Pakistan sent a bizarre delegation of one athlete and eight ministers to the Winter Games held in Beijing. This time, however, they very conveniently forgot to stand behind their star or provide him with a national flag to flash in front of cameras. Crippling mismanagement and long-festering focus on the individualistic chance to shine in the limelight in lieu of the country’s image have rendered innumerable experiences as yet another easy shot for our adversaries to smear eggs in our faces. Today, Mr Arshad might have won 231 million hearts but his own heart might still await an official token of appreciation and support. *