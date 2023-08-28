Riphah University holds career counselling event

Riphah International University successfully organized one of the Largest Open Houses not only in RIPHAH’s history but also the first ever of its kind in twin cities. Four simultaneous Open Houses were conducted at the same time in G-7/4, Gulberg Greens, I-14 and Al-Mizan Campus, serving visitors from all localities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi. For the event day the respective campuses and admissions offices were turned into festive and welcoming spaces, guided pathways through colorful footprints on the floors and Buntings on the ceilings, highlighting the latest ranking of RIPHAH indeed made it a refreshing experience for the visitors. The Open Houses attracted a significant number of potential students, with over 1500 visitors exploring the Riphah International University campuses. These events are essential in helping students decide on their career paths and planning for their educational journey. Riphah International University is committed to supporting students in making informed career choices and making education accessible to all.