Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid relationship climax revealed

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid are reportedly not looking to settle down and maintain “casual” relationships.

Spilling beans on the current status of the pair, an insider told Us Weekly, “Leo and Gigi still talk on occasion, and they see each other fairly often because they travel in similar circles of friends.”

The power couple, who were linked a year ago, became an on-again, off-again couple, splitting only to be reunited. However, the source stressed that, while the two are still in contact, it is on a casual basis.

“They respect each other and have fun when they’re together, but it’s not the type of situation Gigi would settle down for,” the tipster continued. “She’s more than happy living the single life and focusing on her daughter and her career.”

The Oscar winner even got the approval of the supermodel’s father, Mohammad Hadid, who told Daily Mail last September, “He is a very nice man.”

Gigi and Leo’s romance rumors surfaced following the latter’s breakup with Camila Morrone. But perhaps the couple is now minding their own business.