Jamal Shah pays visit to historical building of Radio Pakistan

Caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture Syed Jamal Shah has denounced attack on the building of Radio Pakistan Peshawar.

Talking to media in Peshawar, he said Radio Pakistan has played a pivotal role in national character building and national unity since its inception.

He said Radio Pakistan provided the cream talent of the country and preserved their art.

Caretaker Minister said no political leader and worker can think of destroying a national institution. He said people involved in 9th May attack were misled by their leadership.

Earlier, Syed Jamal Shah visited the burnt building of Radio Pakistan Peshawar, reviewed the damages and assured to provide all possible assistance for smooth running of official matters.