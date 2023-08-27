JUI-F objects to delay in elections

After the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) on Saturday objected to the delay in the general elections. Speaking to a private news channel, the JUI-F General Secretary Abdul Ghafoor Haideri made it clear that the JUI-F wants elections in the country within 90 days. The elections should be held within the given constitutional term, he added. Regarding the new census, Haideri said, “The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) wants elections in the country on the new census. It is up to the ECP to ensure delimitations. The JUI-F merely wants the polls on time.” In line with President Dr Arif Alvi’s statement over the key bills, Haideri asked the former to resign. Separately on Friday, the PPP asked the ECP to hold the general elections on time. Expressing her thoughts, PPP Senator Sherry Rehman expressed concern over the ECP’s statement that it will take four months to complete the delimitation process in accordance with the new census. She said “This is alarming and disappointing for the PPP. We would like to urge the ECP to review its decision”.