Two dead after Russia hits cafe in Ukraine’s northeast: officials

Two people were killed and one wounded on Saturday after Russian forces shelled a village near the town of Kupiansk in Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region, hitting a cafe, officials said. Officials in Kupiansk, four miles (six kilometres) from the frontline, had urged vulnerable residents living near the town to evacuate earlier this month as Russia stepped up attacks to recapture the area. “According to the preliminary information of the medical staff, two people died in Podoly village as a result of the shelling, another one was wounded,” Kharkiv governor Oleg Synegubov said on social media. “The enemy hit a civilian target — a cafe, where local residents were spending the day,” he added. The Ukrainian prosecutors’ office published photos from the scene that appeared to show shards of debris and an upturned table scattered outside a building, as the blurred bodies of two people lay nearby. “Law enforcement officers are taking priority measures to record the crime committed by the army of the aggressor country,” it said.