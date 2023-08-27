Polio in Pakistan

The dedication of Pakistan’s frontline workers cannot be overstated but every single time we get ready to push the boats out over finally defeating the crippling poliovirus, the odds make a run for the opposite side. Polio, once a global epidemic, lingers in a minuscule small number of pockets today. However, the International Health Regulations Emergency Committee has expressed grave concern over the fast-increasing number of polio cases in Afghanistan, which also pose a threat to Pakistan. With as many as 32 positive environmental samples on top of constant traffic flow between the two countries, it would become tremendously hard to contain the spread of the virus. Two cases have already been reported in Pakistan this year and effective vaccination drive remains a challenge, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Political instability, grave security threats and rife propaganda are some of the challenges faced by those who remain determined in their cause to save lives. Nevertheless, it would be just as gross of a mistake to assume Pakistan has achieved little to no success in its decades-long, unrelenting battle against a disease that curses its victims with crippling aftereffects. Thanks to collaborations with government and international organisations, law enforcement authorities and other stakeholders, vaccination teams did not waver despite difficult terrain and continued with universal polio immunization. The road ahead does not resemble a walk in the park as resources and commitment are needed to retain the momentum. Even more crucial remains vigilance against any outbreaks. This year alone, at least 15 environmental samples have been found. Meanwhile, wild speculations by uneducated local leaders are still roaring; pressurising parents to not innoculate their children. Promising epidemiological trends that locate the prevalence in the southern districts of one province do offer a window of opportunity. If the authorities keep up with their efforts, investing in a more comprehensive awareness drive, may be, (only maybe), Pakistan might become free of its clutches. *