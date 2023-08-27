CTD arrests eight terrorists

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in the Punjab province has foiled a major terror plot by arresting 8 suspected terrorists linked with a banned out-fits during operations in different areas of Punjab. According to the spokesman, the CTD Punjab conducted 74 intelligence based operations in different districts of the province to effectively deal with any untoward incident of terrorism, in which 74 suspected persons were interrogated and 8 alleged terrorists were arrested with weapons, explosives and other prohibited materials.

Among the arrested terrorists are Liaqat Khan, Muhammad Hasan, Shan Faraz, Gul Karim, Ayub Khan, Muhammad Umeer, Ameer Muawiya and Rizwan Siddiq, he said and added that they belong to the banned organizations, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, Daesh, Sipah-e-Sahaba Pakistan, Lashkar-e-Jhangvi and Al-Qaeda. He said that the arrest of these alleged terrorists was carried out during intelligence-based operations in Rawalpindi, Lahore, Multan and Gujranwala.

He said he said that the explosives 1200 grams, Hand granade 2, IED bomb 1, detonators 9, protective fuse wire 29 feet, Banned books 4, one Magzine, 21 pamphlets of banned organization, 30 stickers, flags 2, one receipt book and 21647 rupees in cash were recovered from the possession of terrorists.

The spokesman said that the terrorists had planned to sabotage across the province and wanted to target important installations and other religious places. The police have registered 7 cases against the arrested alleged terrorists in Rawalpindi, Lahore, Multan and Gujranwala., and shifted them to an unknown location, he added.

He said that 336 combing operations were also conducted during this week with the help of local police and security agencies, 16784 persons were checked, 135 suspects were arrested, 111 FIRs were registered and 61 recoveries were made durting these operations.The Counter Terrorism Department Punjab is diligently pursuing its goal of a safe Punjab and no stone will be left unturned in its efforts to bring terrorists and anti state elements behind bars, he said and concluded that In case of any related information, call the helpline of Counter Terrorism Department Punjab on 0800 11111.