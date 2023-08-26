Alizeh Shah shows her fun side in latest post

Actress and model Alizeh Shah’s pictures with her pet cat are going viral on the social media application Instagram. Alizeh Shah shared the pictures on her account. The clicks showering love on her pet cat.

“Purrrrrrrrr” the caption read.

Netizens penned lovely comments on the moment. They said the pictures were “beautiful”, “cute” and “beautiful.”

An Instagram user asked the actress to tell the cat that the netizen is a “big fan” of it. Alizeh Shah is popular on social media for posting heart-warming visuals of her whereabouts. Previously, she slayed interactive platform with pictures of her in a pink suit. It is pertinent to mention that the celebrity also shares glimpses of her with her pets. The actress updates fans about her professional happenings with stunning visuals. On the acting front, the veteran star is one of the most diverse performers in the industry. She can play protagonist, antagonist and supporting characters with ease.

The actress starred in hit serials ‘Dil Mom Ka Diya, ‘Mera Dil Mera Dushman’ and ‘Taqdeer.’

It is pertinent to mention that Minsa Malik accused Alizeh Shah of throwing a cigarette and physically assaulting her when she was allegedly under the influence of banned substances during the filming for an upcoming serial.

Alizeh Shah responded to the statement by sharing an eyewitness account of the incident.

She enjoyed the support of her co-stars Sami Khan and Hassan Fareed Khan. The latter said the drama unfolder when her Alizeh Shah, Minsa Malik and veteran star Nabila Khan were filming a scene. “There was some misunderstanding during the scene after which Minsa pushed and slapped Alizeh,” he asserted.

The actor even refuted Minsa Malik’s claims of substance use by Alizeh and said that he is a witness to the fact that she never used any kind of drugs on the set in the past 1.5 years that he has known her. Alizeh Shah’s ‘Taqdeer’ co-star Sami Khan, responding to Hassan Fareed Khan’s video – also supported her and noted, “Well said. Keep shining @alizehshahofficial.”