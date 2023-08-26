Ayesha Omar vacations in Miami

Showbiz diva Ayesha Omar took social media by storm with her latest viral pictures from Miami vacation. Taking to her account on the photo and video-sharing application, Ayesha Omar has been treating her fans with some stunning pictures of her recent USA trip.

In the four-picture gallery captioned with, “Warrior mode,” and a couple of emojis, the diva is keeping her pose game strong, while also flaunting her toned body in chic attires from her upcoming clothing venture.

Earlier, the ‘Bulbulay’ star posted a bunch of photos from a night outing, all glammed up in a white fit, top to bottom, also from her own upcoming line. “Never dull your shine for somebody else,” read the caption on the two-picture gallery.

Moreover, Omar also shared several clicks with fellow showbiz celebs including Shaista Lodhi, Sanam Jung, Shahid Afridi, Humayun Saeed, Aijaz Aslam and Bollywood actors Nargis Fakhri and Suniel Shetty, as they all gathered for an event in the city. The viral posts received love along with a certain amount of backlash for the celebrity in the comments sections on the Gram.