Javeria Saud recalls her college days

Actress and model Javeria Saud, who got praise for her performance in the ARY Digital serial ‘Baby Baji,’ recalled her college days and her relationship with fellow students.

Javeria Saud opened up on her personal and professional lives with a private news channel’s talk show.

The actress recalled enrolling in college when one of her projects became a hit, noting that fellow students came to know that she was an actress.

Javeria Saud recalled a group of girls, who were jealous of her, claiming that her being a celebrity made no difference to them.

The ‘Baby Baji’ star said it was easier to become popular, but difficult to get into the showbiz industry in the past.

The celebrity said getting into the entertainment industry is easy now as there are so many channels.

On the acting front, Javeria Saud essayed Azra in ‘Baby Baji.’ Her character was that of Jamal’s wife and the eldest daughter-in-law of the house.

She shared the screens with A-listers Samina Ahmed, Munawer Saeed, Hassan Ahmed, Sunita Marshal, Junaid Jamshed, Tuba Anwar, Fazal Hussain, Aina Asif and Faiza Khan.