PML-N backs delimitation before elections

The PML-N on Friday backed the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision to conduct fresh delimitation of provincial and national assemblies before elections. A PML-N delegation comprising Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Sanaullah, Azam Nazeer Tarar, Ataullah Tarar and others met CEC Raja and other ECP officials, according to a press release from the electoral watchdog. The PML-N delegation briefed the ECP officials that the Council of Common Interests had unanimously approved the census result and its publication after all political parties had agreed on holding the upcoming polls on the basis of the new census.

The press release said the PML-N backed the delimitation schedule issued by the commission and affirmed that it was in accordance with the Constitution and the law. The party delegation also suggested that the process of updating electoral lists should be conducted simultaneously with delimitation so that both processes were completed in the same phase and there was no delay in holding the elections. The party further recommended that consultation on the election code of conduct should be held again, under which a ban should be imposed on hate speeches and only posters and stickers should be allowed during election campaigns to reduce the expenses of candidates.

The PML-N suggested that media campaigns should also be carried out by parties and candidates should not be allowed to hold individual campaigns. The party also advised the ECP to assign the duties of district returning officer and returning officer to its own officials and employees. “The CEC assured the delegation that the ECP would complete the delimitation and the updating of electoral lists together as quickly as possible. He added that the ECP would consult with political parties on the code of conduct according to the law, and after that, the code of conduct would be finalised.

“The ECP assured the delegation that elections would be transparent and impartial and all parties would have equal level playing field. He further said that strict legal action would be taken against violations of the code of conduct and monitoring wings have been strengthened for this purpose,” the press release reads. Talking to the media in Islamabad after the meeting, Iqbal said: “The [general] election 2023 will take place according to the seventh census and as soon as its results are finalised, they should be sent to the ECP so it can hold elections.” He said the Constitution had obligated the ECP to carry out delimitation in light of the “latest notified census”. Iqbal added that the delimitation process should be carried out as soon as possible so that elections could be held at the earliest.

The PML-N delegation also told reporters that the election date could be found in the 54 days after December 14 or 16 – depending on when delimitation was completed.