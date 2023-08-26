Judge who convicted Imran in Toshakhana case made OSD

Additional District and Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar, who convicted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan and handed him down a three-year jail term in the Toshakhana case, was made an officer on special duty (OSD) on Friday.

The development came hours after Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Aamer Farooq observed that the trial court, which sentenced the former prime minister in the Toshakahna case, “did wrong”.

According to a notification issued by the Islamabad High Court additional registrar, “The honourable chief justice of this court has been pleased to make following transfer/posting of ADSJ working in the Islamabad Judicial Service, in the public interest.” It may be noted that Judge Dilawar had sentenced the PTI chief to three years imprisonment and a fine of Rs100,000 in the Toshakhana criminal case earlier this month. The PTI had challenged the decision in Islamabad High Court and Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court heard the PTI chairman’s plea on Thursday during which Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial said that the court will wait for the decision of the Islamabad High Court and then give its verdict accordingly.

While in Friday’s hearing, IHC Chief Justice Farooq observed that “we will not do what the trial court did in the Toshakhana case”. Judge Dilawar recently faced harassment at the hands of PTI supporters in the United Kingdom. The judge, who attended a judicial conference at the University of Hull from August 5 to 13, had been pursued by supporters and workers of the former ruling party, including women and children.

Videos capturing the incidents of harassment had gone viral on social media platforms. The judge was provided security by the British police, who took extensive measures to ensure his safety and prevent any harm.