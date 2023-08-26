Qasim to lead Pakistan Shaheens at Asian Games in Hangzhou

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed that all-rounder Qasim Akram has been chosen to lead the Pakistan Shaheens at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. The T20 format event is scheduled from 28 September to 7 October. The 20-year-old Qasim has participated in 20 first-class matches and 40 T20 matches. He also led the Pakistan U19 team at the ICC U19 World Cup in 2022, Gwadar Pro reported on Friday quoting a PCB’s statement. Of the 15-member squad, eight players have previously represented the Pakistan men’s national team. These include Aamir Jamal, Arshad Iqbal, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani, and Usman Qadir. The remaining members, comprising Arafat Minhas, Omair Bin Yousuf, Qasim Akram, Rohail Nazir, and Sufiyan Muqeem, have recently been associated with the Shaheens side. According to the tournament’s regulations, the Shaheens will start their campaign from the quarter-final stage, which is set for 3 and 4 October. The semi-finals will be on 6 October, followed by the final and the bronze medal match on 7 October.