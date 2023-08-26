Audio Leaks

“Let the games begin,” a hacker had chuckled two years ago while making shocking revelations about the then occupant of the prime minister’s office. As the government warned officials of a vicious, widespread phishing operation in a bid to get hands on “sensitive information” on Friday, horrifying flashbacks of a slew of audio recordings from last September reared their ugly heads again. It can only be hoped that the bombshells will be stopped before they get dropped on social media because the country is not ready to languish in the quagmire of controversial green soundwaves.

With a seemingly never-ending series of soundbites resurfacing, one could only assume the underlying agenda to be edifying, to say the least. Adding a splash of kerosene to an already raging political turmoil and pulling drapes off various pretensions, these leaked conversations have gone a long way in reshaping public opinion. This time, however, the bureaucracy appears to have landed on the radar. Whoever snoops on high-profile conversations might ardently believe in the righteousness of their cause or the exemplary service they are rendering for the common man, but they’ve succeeded in creating nothing beyond a frenzied ruckus. Nothing more and nothing else.

Like before, if such conversations are brought to light, calls for their immediate investigation would echo in all corners. Those who stand to “gain” from the deployment of private conversations would be making all the noise while others–whose reputation is badly hit–would implore the political, civil and military leadership to end this charade once and for all. A convoluted saga of sensational recordings and their slithering way to public opinion would only end if all joined hands against a systematic campaign. Of course, investigations are promptly needed wherever the audio clips appear to touch upon a breaking of the law or a violation of one’s oath. Yet, the state or society has no business airing someone’s laundry in public or castigating him via a heated media trial. The government must take immediate action to address the vulnerabilities and invest in advanced technologies to protect against hacking attempts. By prioritizing cybersecurity measures, Pakistan can ensure the confidentiality, integrity, and trustworthiness of its communications, thereby, fortifying the foundation of effective national security. *