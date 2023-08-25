Minister inaugurates mobile app to report shortages of essential drugs

Federal Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem Jan inaugurated a Mobile Application to enable the public to report shortages of essential drugs. The Application is available on Android Play Store. Nadeem Jan said he is firmly committed to providing uninterrupted supply of quality and safe medicines to the people. This Application will provide real-time and evidence-based information regarding the shortage of drugs in the market. Inspectors of drugs will have their interface on the application to monitor drug shortage reports and will submit market surveys to DRAP. Dr. Jan stated that every drug becomes life saving when it is used for the treatment of a disease that can end in morbidity or mortality. It is our responsibility to make these drugs accessible to our populations by ensuring the manufacturing of drugs, and their proper distribution across the country. The Drug Shortage Report ® application will enable DRAP to maintain a database regarding drug shortages. It will also be helpful in identification of hoarders in the market and will support regulators to monitor supply chain interruptions. This will improve communication between regulators and the public. The Minister appreciated the initiative of the Drug Regulatory Authority for effective resolution of drug shortage complaints.