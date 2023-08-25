Export started from SEZ Allama Iqbal Industrial City

Export has started from the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) called Allama Iqbal Industrial City (AIIC) in Punjab. Chinese Company Green Crockery blazed the trail by exporting crockery valuing Rs. 10 million to the UK. Talking to Gwadar Pro, Green Crockery CEO Zhang Qi said that using top-notch international technology fused with traditional Chinese techniques, a variety of crockery stuff is being manufactured in the industrial unit established in 2022 at AIIC. The production was started nine months ago, he added.

Green Crockery Export Manager Shaukat Abass Maken said “on the heel of exporting crockery to the UK, two more exports are set to begin in the first month of September.” “We have received another order from another big company. After samples are approved, it might be a mega export order,” he added. Spreading over 10 acres, he said, Green Crockery has been providing job opportunities to more than 1,500 workforce. Chinese professional and technicians, he said, are working with Pakistani workers in crockery-making business. With this combination, Chinese experts have been training Pakistan’s human resource and transferring technology to the local people, he added.

The proportion of female employees in the company stands at 20 per cent which has been on the rise gradually, he added. Now instead of importing from China which inflates Pakistan’s import bill, Pakistani traders and businessmen can place their orders here in Chinese companies like Green Crockery at Allama Iqbal Industrial City (AIIC). Another official of Green Crockery said that AIIC enjoys incentives such as waiver of customs duties and 10-year tax holidays for investments, which are very lucrative to both foreign and local investors. “Under the Special Economic Zones Act 2012, Punjab has established 10 SEZs to present the province and attract FDI via the provision of a facilitative, business-friendly institutional, legal and infrastructural ecosystem.